Here's What You Need To Know About GoPro's New Hero 5 Cameras

GoPro just unveiled two new cameras: the Hero 5 Black ($400) and the *slightly* more affordable Hero 5 Session ($300).

GoPro is known for its rugged, outdoor sports-friendly cameras and its newest releases are no different. Both cameras also come something a little extra: voice control. Here's what you need to know about GoPro's latest.



Both cameras are waterproof and can shoot 4k footage at 30 frames per second.

The Hero 5 Black and Hero 5 Session have the same water-resistance rating: submersion up to 10 meters (or 33 feet) without a separate housing case. Previously, GoPro's most advanced camera, the Hero 4 Black, needed a protective case to protect it from water exposure.



The cameras also have the same video recording capabilities at 4K resolution and stereo microphones. GoPro has also dropped micro USB ports in favor of USB-C. The Hero 5 Black also has a micro HDMI port.



GoPro is introducing two new features: voice control and digital image stabilization.

Voice control offers hands-free control of the cameras. You'll be able to say, "GoPro, take a photo" or "GoPro, start recording" in English, as well as German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Chinese.

The cameras also have video stabilization built-in for the first time. The software can produce smoother video capture than previous models.