Gmail Users Are Saying That Their Inboxes Are Full Of Promo Emails

Gmail's filters for "Primary" vs. "Promotions" seem like they got a lot looser all of a sudden

OK, gmail is losing it entirely. LLBean spam is now "primary" and twitter notifications are "promotions." Anyone else experiencing this weirdness?

hey @Google why did my gmail decide that every sale email I get should no longer be tucked away in the promotions tab but instead clog up my primary section so my phone buzzes every 30 seconds with a new useless email???

It’s driving Inbox Zero-ers insane. Gmail describes Promotions as “Deals, offers, and other marketing emails,” while emails in Primary are defined as “Person-to-person conversations and messages that don’t appear in other tabs.”

Google told BuzzFeed News it’s working on a fix, but it did not specify when users should expect inboxes to go back to normal.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, “We are aware of an issue in Gmail causing certain promotional email to be incorrectly categorized. We are rolling out a fix shortly.”

Gmail rolled out a new design for its inbox in 2013 that automatically sorts messages into four tabs: Primary, Social, Promotions, and Updates. The filters have worked out really well...until recently.

These screenshots show that the kinds of emails that were previously considered “Promotions” — like sale announcements and marketing emails from companies — are now appearing under the Primary tab.

