Here's Who Facebook Thinks You Really Are

It offers a glimpse into the wild, often bizarre things Facebook's robot mind thinks you're interested in, based on years' worth of information you may not have realized you've been feeding it.

Even if you haven't explicitly posted to Facebook, "I LOVE BERNIE SANDERS" – other non-political pages you interact with may determine how Facebook defines your political inclinations. For example, as The New York Times explains , if you "like" Ben and Jerry's and a lot of other liberal Facebook users do too, then Facebook is more likely to group you into that bucket.

One of the more intriguing things is seeing how Facebook thinks you lean politically.

According to Facebook , the pages you like, the posts you comment on, and the information on your profile all help their algorithm figure out which ads you're most likely to respond to.

Many (non-Facebook) websites use what's called the Facebook Pixel , a tiny piece of JavaScript code that tells the mothership what kind of content you're looking at when you're not on Facebook's site and apps.

Stores use this tool to show you an ad on your Facebook newsfeed for the pair of shoes you looked at yesterday on an entirely different site. It's how Facebook knows you're in the market for a bike, even though you didn't tell it you were interested in cycling.

The pixel embedded in a site's code lets Facebook know when and if you've ever viewed that web page, made a purchase from that site, or downloaded that company's mobile app. It can also tell advertisers who want to sell you stuff that you only buy when you're on a desktop computer versus your phone, for example.

Any page that has a Facebook "Like" button installed most likely uses a Facebook pixel. Even pages that don't have a "Like" button can have a pixel installed. This means it's possible that Facebook knows most of your web browsing history.