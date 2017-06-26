BuzzFeed News

Apple Released iOS 11 Public Beta Today. This Is What You Can Do With It

tech

Apple Released iOS 11 Public Beta Today. This Is What You Can Do With It

The free software update brings improvements to Apple's phones and tablets — but the biggest changes are meant for the iPad.

By Nicole Nguyen

Headshot of Nicole Nguyen

Nicole Nguyen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 26, 2017, at 4:02 p.m. ET

The public beta of iOS 11 — the software that powers Apple's iPhone and iPad — went live today, ahead of a wide release this fall. It's full of new features, including a new GIF-esque Loop mode in pictures, person-to-person Apple Pay within iMessage, a new male voice for Siri, photos that take up less space on your device, a redesigned Control Center, and a Do Not Disturb While Driving mode.

The biggest changes, though, are coming to the iPad. A new Files app that organizes local and cloud files, drag-and-drop capabilities, a new built-in document scanner, and the ability to instantly create a note from the lock screen are just some of the bevy of tablet-centric improvements on their way.

We got our hands on the public beta, and here are some of our favorite updates in action.

Note: You can sign up to participate in Apple's iOS 11 public beta here. But before you do, be sure to back up your device.

***
Public betas are intended for early adopters and can sometimes be a little rough around the edges.

***
Plug the iPhone into your computer and open iTunes. Under Backups, select This computer, then click Back Up Now. Or, you can go into Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > turn iCloud Backup to on.

