Apple Is Introducing Androgynous Emojis
There are new gender-neutral people, plus "I love you" in American Sign Language and — finally — a "shhh" emoji.
New emojis — including gender-neutral people, animals, more food types, mystical creatures, clothing, and ~self-care~ imagery — are coming to your iPhone soon.
Gender-neutral adult
Gender-neutral kid
Gender-neutral senior
"I love you" in American Sign Language
Shhhh smiley
Monocle smiley
Steam room
Fairy
Mermaid
Expletives face
Grinning face with crazy eyes
Potsticker
Takeout
Wizard
Vampire
Broccoli
Pie
Giraffe
Zebra
Hedgehog
Dinosaur
Cricket
Baseball cap
Scarf
Gloves
Trenchcoat
Sled
Rock climbing
Curling
Reminder: Emojis can be whatever you want them to be and you are limited only by your ~creativity~.
CORRECTION
An earlier version of this post misidentified the hedgehog emoji.
