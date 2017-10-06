BuzzFeed News

Apple Is Introducing Androgynous Emojis

There are new gender-neutral people, plus "I love you" in American Sign Language and — finally — a "shhh" emoji.

By Nicole Nguyen

Posted on October 6, 2017, at 3:01 a.m. ET

New emojis — including gender-neutral people, animals, more food types, mystical creatures, clothing, and ~self-care~ imagery — are coming to your iPhone soon.

Apple

Every year, the Unicode Consortium, the organization that handles new emoji proposals, approves a new class of smileys and symbols that tech companies like Apple, Twitter, Samsung, and Facebook often bring to their platforms. Last November, the group accepted 56 new emoji — and some of those additions are finally slated to show up on your iPhone.

Apple gave BuzzFeed News an exclusive look at its latest set of iOS emoji, which includes an androgynous person, a male fairy, a takeout box, a "shh" smiley, "I love you" in American Sign Language, a bevy of mystical creatures, and an orange heart, which completes that emoji's full rainbow of colors.

These new emojis will be rolling out globally on Monday, Oct. 9, as a part of the second public beta of iOS 11.1. Based on earlier releases of iOS, users should expect the emojis in the official version of iOS 11.1 at the end of October or early November. They join an earlier set announced in July, which includes the breastfeeding woman, woman with headscarf, and vomiting emojis. They're the latest crop of Apple's hyper-realistic emojis, which were introduced in iOS 10 last year. (Google also redesigned emojis for Android users, and unveiled the new icons in September.)

If you're interested in trying out Apple's latest software updates before their wide release, you can sign up for the company's beta program — but beware, you may encounter some bugs and you should definitely back up your device before you do.

Gender-neutral adult

Apple

Gender-neutral kid

Apple
Gender-neutral senior

Apple

"I love you" in American Sign Language

Apple

Shhhh smiley

Apple

Monocle smiley

Apple
Steam room

Apple

Fairy

Apple

Mermaid

Apple

Expletives face

Apple
Grinning face with crazy eyes

Apple

Potsticker

Apple

Takeout

Apple

Wizard

Apple
Vampire

Apple

Broccoli

Apple

Pie

Apple

Giraffe

Apple
Zebra

Apple

Hedgehog

Apple

Dinosaur

Apple

Cricket

Apple
Baseball cap

Apple

Scarf

Apple

Gloves

Apple

Trenchcoat

Apple
Sled

Apple

Rock climbing

Apple

Curling

Apple

Reminder: Emojis can be whatever you want them to be and you are limited only by your ~creativity~.

CORRECTION

An earlier version of this post misidentified the hedgehog emoji.

