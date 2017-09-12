Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The New iPhones

Today, for the first time, the annual September iPhone launch event was hosted at Apple’s new Cupertino-based campus, in a new theater named after the company's late founder Steve Jobs. The first phones unveiled in the new venue were the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which feature a new glass and aluminum design, a faster processor, and wireless charging support.

This keynote is no ordinary one: This year marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, which first shipped in June 2007. The device ushered in a wave of touchscreen smartphones — and now makes up 70% of the company’s revenue.

The phones are still 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches, respectively, and have Retina Displays.

Like the previous models (the 7 and 7 Plus), the 8 and 8 Plus are water-resistant (up to 30 minutes of submersion, 1 meter deep), and, sadly for headphone traditionalists, there’s still no headphone jack.

What really set these new devices apart are their stainless steel border and glass front

***

***

andbacks, reinforced by steel. It’s the “most durable glass ever in a smartphone.” This means they can be charged wirelessly, without a cable. It’s this new design that warranted the name iPhone 8, rather than a more incremental 7s, as is typical for years between bigger releases.

The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus work with Apple’s own wireless charging pad accessory, as well as all chargers with the Qi wireless charging support. Third-party offerings from Mophie and Belkin will also work. Next year, Apple will sell its own non-Qi, iPhone 8-compatible mat called the AirPower, which can simultaneously charge the Apple Watch Series 3 or the new wireless charging case for AirPods.

The 12 MP camera has a new sensor, and a new color filter.

The iPhone 8 can capture photos faster, with more vibrant colors. It also has a new LED flash with “Slow Sync,” which helps create more uniformly lit backgrounds and foregrounds. While the 8 has one new larger and faster sensor, the 8 Plus has two new sensors for its dual-lens camera.