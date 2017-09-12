BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The New iPhones

tech

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The New iPhones

Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

By Nicole Nguyen

Headshot of Nicole Nguyen

Nicole Nguyen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 12, 2017, at 2:10 p.m. ET

Apple

Today, for the first time, the annual September iPhone launch event was hosted at Apple’s new Cupertino-based campus, in a new theater named after the company's late founder Steve Jobs. The first phones unveiled in the new venue were the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which feature a new glass and aluminum design, a faster processor, and wireless charging support.

This keynote is no ordinary one: This year marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, which first shipped in June 2007. The device ushered in a wave of touchscreen smartphones — and now makes up 70% of the company’s revenue.

The phones are still 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches, respectively, and have Retina Displays.

Like the previous models (the 7 and 7 Plus), the 8 and 8 Plus are water-resistant (up to 30 minutes of submersion, 1 meter deep), and, sadly for headphone traditionalists, there’s still no headphone jack.

What really set these new devices apart are their stainless steel border and glass front

***
and
***
backs, reinforced by steel. It’s the “most durable glass ever in a smartphone.” This means they can be charged wirelessly, without a cable. It’s this new design that warranted the name iPhone 8, rather than a more incremental 7s, as is typical for years between bigger releases.

The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus work with Apple’s own wireless charging pad accessory, as well as all chargers with the Qi wireless charging support. Third-party offerings from Mophie and Belkin will also work. Next year, Apple will sell its own non-Qi, iPhone 8-compatible mat called the AirPower, which can simultaneously charge the Apple Watch Series 3 or the new wireless charging case for AirPods.

The 12 MP camera has a new sensor, and a new color filter.

The iPhone 8 can capture photos faster, with more vibrant colors. It also has a new LED flash with “Slow Sync,” which helps create more uniformly lit backgrounds and foregrounds. While the 8 has one new larger and faster sensor, the 8 Plus has two new sensors for its dual-lens camera.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Apple

The Plus has a dual-, rather than single-, lens camera, with both a wide angle and telephoto lens (the non-Plus iPhone has just one wide angle lens). The dual-lens camera powers the Portrait Mode feature, which adds a professional camera-esque blur to the image’s background. Apple is now introducing Portrait Lighting, which simulates different lighting effects. The feature will launch in beta for the new 8 Plus and 7 Plus. There’s Contour Light, Natural Light, Stage Light, Stage Light Mono, and Studio Light.

Both the 8 and 8 Plus also have the "highest quality video recorder ever in a smartphone," according to Phil Schiller, VP of marketing at Apple. Slo-mo can now be shot at 1080p and 240 frames per second, double the frames of what was available previously.

The new chip inside is A11 Bionic (six-core CPU, 64-bit design). Its performance cores are 25% faster than A10.

The GPU is 30% faster, which is best seen in machine learning and gaming apps. This processing power is designed for machine learning, AR, and games — but you’ll also see faster low-light autofocus, pixel processing for sharpness, and noise reduction when capturing photos.

Both devices will ship with iOS 11, which includes a slew of new features for the iPhone, including a new GIF-esque Loop mode in pictures, person-to-person Apple Pay within iMessage, a new male voice for Siri, photos that take up less space on your device, a redesigned Control Center, and a Do Not Disturb While Driving mode. Best of all: You don’t need a new device to get the update. It will be free to download for those with the 5s, SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, and 7 Plus too.

The iPhone 8 starts at $699 at 64GB. The 8 Plus starts at $799, and can be preordered on Sept. 15.

Both ship on Sept. 22. The devices are available in silver, space gray, and a new gold finish.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT