Amazon's New Fire TV Stick Is On Sale Now

The portable media-streaming device, which is on sale for $40, includes a remote with a special button that activates Alexa, Amazon's voice-controlled personal assistant. Previously, the Alexa Voice Remote was sold separately for $30. You can ask Alexa to "find [genre]" like sci-fi or romantic comedy, "play [show]," or "skip ahead two minutes."

The new Fire TV Stick, which is no larger than a stick of gum, plugs right into a TV's HDMI port and doesn't look any different from the first-generation model introduced in 2014. Like its predecessor, this Fire TV Stick can stream shows from online services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, and, of course, Amazon Prime to the big screen. It also still has 8GB of storage and 1GB of memory.

What is new is what's inside. The gadget now runs on a quad-core processor (up from dual-core) and supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi routers (the previous model only supported up to 802.11n, which has slower data transfer speeds).



