Texas Banned Abortions As Early As 6 Weeks. Tell Us About When You Found Out You Were Pregnant.

Maybe you were tracking your cycle and noticed your breasts were sore just a week after having sex. Maybe your periods were never that regular anyway, and it wasn't until a month or more that you thought about taking a pregnancy test.

It varies for every person when and how they learn they are pregnant. But now that Texas has implemented a 6-week abortion ban, the exact timing of that moment could mean a world of difference. SB 8 bans nearly all abortions in Texas, except for medical emergencies, after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually around the 6th week of a pregnancy. And because weeks of pregnancy are counted from the first day of a person's last menstrual period, week 6 is typically two weeks after a missed period.

This means the law will likely take away the option of an abortion before some people even learn they're pregnant. Texas abortion providers have said about 90% of their patients came in for care after the 6th week.

But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — who, of course, has never been pregnant himself — has said this time frame is generous. He claimed earlier this week that SB 8 will not force people to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term.