Five People Were Killed In Bow-And-Arrow Attack In Norway

Police officers cordon off the scene where they are investigating in Kongsberg, Norway, after a man armed with bow killed several people on Oct. 13, 2021.

A man shot and killed five people with a bow and arrow on Wednesday in the city of Kongsberg, Norway, before being taken into custody by police.

A motive is still unknown, but authorities said they believe he is solely responsible for the attack.

“The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this,” regional police chief Oeying Aas said, according to the Associated Press.



Police arrested the man around 7:30 p.m. local time, about an hour after several people reported seeing someone with the weapon moving through the city, which is 41 miles southwest of Oslo.

The attack involved multiple scenes, including a supermarket, and Aas said it took time for police to find the suspect and gather details on the situation. In the meantime, residents were ordered to take shelter indoors.