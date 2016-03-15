BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

No, Harrison Ford Did Not Endorse Donald Trump

news

No, Harrison Ford Did Not Endorse Donald Trump

That photo you've been seeing around Twitter? Totally fake.

By Nicolás Medina Mora

Headshot of Nicolás Medina Mora

Nicolás Medina Mora

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 15, 2016, at 1:57 p.m. ET

A picture of Harrison Ford holding a Donald Trump sign was circulating on online Tuesday, just as Republicans in Ohio, Florida, and other states prepared to host winner-takes-all primaries.

Twitter

The only problem is that the photo is fake. Duh.

It's a bad photoshop of a photo that Ford posted to Reddit a year ago, as proof that the person answering questions during an Ask me Anything session was actually him.

Harrison Ford / Reddit / Via i.imgur.com

Ina Treciokas, Ford's representative, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the photo was fake. "He's not endorsing him for president," she said.

Justin Tallis / AFP / Getty Images

So, if you were waiting for Han Solo's endorsement before making up your mind on who to support, you'd best keep waiting.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT