Three New Poems By Nick Flynn

Text to be Whispered by the Bedside of a Sleeping Child after Tim Etchells Here’s the deal: if you die

then I will be able to drink again & no

one alive will even blame me—this,

child, is the dark wind in-

side, but it isn’t even the darkest. Then I

think, I’ll have another child, a back-up, in

another city, with another woman, just

in case. Then I think, I’ll call this

poem, text

to be whispered by the bedside of a sleeping



child, so when you’re older you’ll understand. Then I

think, this isn’t even a poem.

The Child The month my father is dying I buy clothes too small for me— small pants, small t-shirt, small coat— & never bother to return them.

Dharma Close your eyes—try to remember the porn



you got off to last night, the particulars—

anything? Now

try to remember that email you neglected to answer,

the important

one, the one where you heard a friend was

dying. Now try

to remember how much milk is left in the fridge. Now

—quick—what’s

the color of your bedroom walls? At the end of

the world, every

text, each mindless bag of chips, all of it will flow

back, vividly & at once as you



scroll, scroll, scroll.

Graywolf Press

Nick Flynn has received fellowships and awards from, among other organizations, The Guggenheim Foundation, PEN, and The Library of Congress. Some of the venues his poems, essays and non-fiction have appeared in include The New Yorker, the Paris Review, and National Public Radio’s This American Life. He is currently a professor on the creative writing faculty at the University of Houston, where he is in residence each spring. In 2015 he published his ninth book, My Feelings (Graywolf), a collection of poems. His work has been translated into fifteen languages.

