17 Amazing Photos Of People Celebrating The End Of Ramadan Around The World

news / jpg

The end of Ramadan is being observed around the world in splashes of color, food, and celebration.

By Neah Gray

Posted on June 15, 2018, at 6:19 p.m. ET

New York, New York

Muslims participate in an outdoor prayer event at Masjid Aqsa-Salam mosque, Manhattan&#x27;s oldest West African mosque, to mark the end of Ramadan on June 15, 2018. The annual event in Harlem attracts hundreds of worshippers for the Eid Al-Fitr prayer event in front of the mosque.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Taguig City, Philippines

Filipina girls cover their faces as they gather outside the Blue Mosque in Taguig City, Philippines.
Bullit Marquez / AP

Baghdad, Iraq

An Iraqi girl carries pastries known as Kliga in Baghdad.
Ahmad Al-rubaye / AFP / Getty Images

Nablus, West Bank

A Palestinian vendor sells nuts at a market in the West Bank City of Nablus.
Ayman Nobani Xinhua / Ayman Nobani Xinhua / eyevine/Redux

Pretoria, South Africa

Muslims enjoy breakfast after the Eid-Gah, the prayer on the morning of the Eid Al-Fitr celebration at the Rasooli Masjid in Pretoria, South Africa.
Gulshan Khan / AFP / Getty Images

Pretoria, South Africa

Muslims get ready for lunch after the Eid-Gah in Pretoria, South Africa.
Gulshan Khan / AFP / Getty Images

New York, New York

West African women gather after participating in an outdoor prayer event at Masjid Aqsa-Salam mosque in New York City.
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Nairobi, Kenya

Girls take a camel walk after Eid al-Fitr prayer at Sir Ali Muslim Club in Nairobi.
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty Images

Lahore, Pakistan

A Pakistan woman buys bangles in Lahore, Pakistan.
K.m. Chaudary / AP

Manila, Philippines

A Filipina woman attends prayers at a public park in Manila, Philippines.
Jes Aznar / Getty Images

Nairobi, Kenya

A woman at the Sir Ali Muslim Club in Nairobi, Kenya.
Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP / Getty Images

Damascus, Syria

A man sells lollipops in the old city of Damascus, Syria.
Ammar Safarjalani Xinhua / Ammar Safarjalani Xinhua / eyevi/Redux

Damascus, Syria

A man makes traditional sweets called &quot;Maamoul&quot; in preparation for the Eid al-Fitr feast in Damascus, Syria.
Ammar Safarjalani Xinhua / Ammar Safarjalani Xinhua / eyevi/Redux

Bali, Indonesia

A Muslim boy plays with bubbles in Bali, Indonesia.
Firdia Lisnawati / Firdia Lisnawati / AP/REX/Shutterstock

Accra, Ghana

A man takes part in the prayer for the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr at the Independence Square in Accra, Ghana.
Cristina Aldehuela / AFP / Getty Images

Accra, Ghana

People dance after the prayer for the celebration of the Eid al-Fitr at the Independence Square in Accra, Ghana.
Cristina Aldehuela / AFP / Getty Images

London, England

Worshippers celebrate by cutting a cake as Ramadan ends and Eid al-Fitr begins after saying prayers for the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire on the one year anniversary of the tragedy at the Al Manaar mosque on June 14, 2018 in London, England.
Simon Dawson / Getty Images

