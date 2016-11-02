Haley Barbour: Trump's Comments "Make It Hard For Women To Vote For Him"

"Clinton can no more be the candidate for change than I can be the spokesman for Weight Watchers," Barbour said.

Former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour knocked Donald Trump for lewd statements he has made about women in the past, but said he would vote for the GOP nominee over Hillary Clinton.

“Trump’s problem with women is not that Hillary’s a woman. It’s that he has said so many things that make it hard for women to vote for him. Let’s face it," Barbour, a longtime GOP powerbroker dating back to his tenure as chairman of the Republican National Committee, said in an interview with Fox News's Brian Kilmeade.

Barbour expressed lukewarm support for Trump, but maintained he was voting for him because he believed Clinton would continue President Obama's failed policies.

"Life's a series of choices. If the choice is Hillary Clinton versus Donald Trump, I'm going to be for Donald Trump every time," Barbour said. "I don't know what he'll do on everything, and I certainly don't agree with him on everything. But I know what she'll do."

America needs change, he added, and, "Clinton can no more be the candidate for change than I can be the spokesman for Weight Watchers."

Asked whether he was dismayed that John Kasich and Jeb Bush weren't supporting Trump, Barbour responded, "We are getting more and more Republicans coming home. For those who don’t, I disagree with them. It does disappoint me because, like I say, I see the choice between Trump and Hillary and she is more of the same, which we can’t stand."