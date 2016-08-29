Trump On Kaepernick: "Maybe He Should Find A Country That Works Better For Him"

The Republican nominee criticized San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for refusing to stand during the national anthem on Saturday

Donald Trump, asked about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's refusal on Saturday to stand during a performance of the national anthem, says maybe Kaepernick "should find a country that works better for him."

“I have followed it and I think it’s personally not a good thing. I think it’s a terrible thing, and you know, maybe he should find a country that works better for him, let him try, it’s not gonna happen,” Trump told theThe Dori Monson Show on Monday.

Kaepernick stoked controversy after he refused to stand for the national anthem at a football game on Saturday. In an interview the next day, he said that he refused to support a country that he believes oppresses minorities.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said.