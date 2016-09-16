16 Other Conspiracy Theories Donald Trump Has Pushed

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that President Obama was born in the United States. The conspiracy theory that Obama was born in Kenya (or Indonesia, or somewhere else), and thus illegitimate to be president, helped launched Trump's political career in 2011 and he has been reluctant to reject the belief, despite all evidence that it is not true.

Trump's embrace of conspiracy theories is not limited to the birther issue, however. He has pushed various theories through innuendo, insinuation, or flat-out allegations for years, particularly ones that damaged his political opponents.

Below is a sample of many of the conspiracy theories Trump has pushed in recent years.