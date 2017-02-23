Trump's Plans To Obliterate ISIS May Look A Lot Like Obama’s Strategy

President Donald Trump's options for defeating the militants in Iraq and Syria may ramp up airstrikes but otherwise look pretty similar to what the US-led coalition is already doing.

WASHINGTON — For months on the campaign trail, Donald Trump accused the Obama administration of failing to aggressively fight ISIS, falsely claiming at one point that his predecessor as US president founded the jihadi group and vowing to "bomb the shit" out of it.

But as his national security team wraps up a monthlong rethink of the ISIS war, President Trump's strategy is beginning to look a lot like the Obama strategy he once disparaged.

The Pentagon’s plan — due to be delivered to Trump on Monday — still involves a US-led airstrike campaign to shape the battlefield, as well as a dependence on local troops to fight the terror group with support of the US military, which will guide airstrikes, provide intelligence, and back local commanders, current and former defense officials told BuzzFeed News.

The proposed changes appear largely to expand strategies the US is already using against the militant group. The Pentagon plan is expected to include at least three recommendations, including a push for roughly 1,000 US troops on the ground in Syria whose role will be largely the same as the US forces now supporting Iraqis in the battle for Mosul. That is, they would advise and support local troops as they march into ISIS territory, a defense official told BuzzFeed News. Most of the troops would be based at a military installation north of Raqqa, ISIS’s self-proclaimed capital in Syria.

“The instinct of the Pentagon, State Department, and Central Command is to say, ‘Here are some of the options: You could widen the aperture, deploy more forces,” said Andrew Exum, a former Pentagon official. “But overall it’s going to look like the Obama strategy. From the point of the view of the military, the strategy is working.”

On Jan. 28, Trump gave the Pentagon 30 days to come up with a new strategy to hasten the defeat of ISIS. Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hinted at the strategy to be put forth in a Thursday appearance at the Brookings Institution. When asked if US troops could be deployed to Syria, the chairman said a "full range of options" would be presented to the president.

The options are intended to, in part, offer a "clear outline” of “the consequences, the opportunity [and] the risks associated with each one of the options that we presented," Dunford said.

During the campaign, Trump was harshly critical of the US strategy against ISIS, promising a secret plan to accelerate the group's defeat.

He has since emphasized the fight against ISIS as his top foreign-policy goal. “Defeating ISIS and other radical Islamic terror groups will be our highest priority,” the White House has said.

The Trump administration’s options appear to acknowledge that the Obama administration’s military strategy has been largely successful. ISIS has lost 60% of the territories it controlled at its 2014 peak in Iraq and 30% of its Syrian territories.

One of the biggest unknowns is whether these strategy tweaks will prove tough or drastic enough for Trump. And it comes with many other unknowns. The US military is training Arab fighters to go into Raqqa, but those forces alone likely can’t take the city without the help of either Kurdish and Turkish fighters.