Pharrell Williams Announced He Is Giving 114 Harlem Grads An Internship During A Commencement Speech

The graduating class of Harlem Children’s Zone Promise Academy got more than just a degree and an inspirational speech from their commencement speaker this year, Pharrell Williams.



All 114 graduating students of the K-12 charter school, who have all received offers to colleges and universities, will be guaranteed an internship to work under Pharrell’s network, the singer announced during his speech.

“So let me be clear… every member of the 2019 graduating class is guaranteed an internship waiting for them- you- next summer,” Williams told the grads.

The Promise Academy’s administration partnered with the producer to create an internship program that would give these students the connections necessary to succeed within their respective fields, according to CEO Anne Williams-Isom.

Williams-Isom told BuzzFeed News that many of her students "don’t have those connections to people…that can open doors for them."



“So when we have somebody who is willing to say something as important as ‘I will guarantee you a high quality internship once you finish your freshman year of college,’ we thought that that was very valuable and we’re very excited about it,” she said.

Another goal of this program is to “end generational poverty,” according to Williams-Isom.

“In order for us to get our community, these children and these families out of poverty, we want to make sure that they are connected to a livable wage, and we know that for so many of our young people, the way that they’re going to be able to do that is with that college degree in their hands, but also with some experience from very good internships that they will be able to do while they’re in college," she said.