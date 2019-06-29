Bella Thorne Says That She Is Baring All In Her New Poetry Novel

With the release of her new poetry book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: A Mental Disarray,” Bella Thorne is sharing her innermost thoughts and chronicles her experience with childhood, love, and public perception.



In an interview with Buzzfeed News’ Profile, the singer and actress described her journey to becoming a poet as “therapeutic” and “cathartic.”

“I really believe that the only way to get over the shit that happened to you, that you think is the hardest shit that happened to you, is to live in it again and again and again and again until you are no longer uncomfortable by it,” she said.

In the novel, Thorne shares her experience dealing with depression and anxiety. She spoke candidly about the accidental death of her father, and the role that has played as a muse for her writing.

“You know, I think a lot of people think that if you're going to write about your dead father you're probably going to say, like, a lot of really great things and such, and what I like about all this stuff that I'd written is like, no one's parents are perfect on either side,” she stated. “It's good to have in there because he doesn't get to be a hero just because he's dead.”

Accompanying the book is a vinyl audiobook, produced by Thorne’s former lover, rock musician Mod Sun. The combination of both music and writing was intentional to showcase Thorne’s growth as a person, she said.