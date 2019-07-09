An Afrofuturist Music Festival In Detroit Charged White People Twice As Much For Tickets

An Afrofuturist music festival in Detroit changed its race-based admissions fees Sunday after sparking controversy for charging white people $20 to attend, while people of color had to pay $10.

AfroFuture Fest, hosted by Afrofuture Youth, had posted on their Eventbrite the reasoning for their race-based pricing, saying the move was motivated by “equity.”

“Our ticket structure was built to insure [sic] that the most marginalized communities (people of color) are provided with an equitable chance at enjoying events in their own community (black Detroit),” read the listing.

“The ticket structure is set up to support the most marginalized,” organizer Numi Ori wrote on Twitter. “Often times when dope events happen in Detroit the cheapest tickets are bought and then sold by people not from the community bc they can afford them first, leaving higher price tickets as the only options left.”



One of the event’s performers, biracial rapper Tiny Jag, pulled out of the event last week in protest against the unequal pricing system.



The rapper told BuzzFeed News she supports the festival’s goals of black empowerment, “but the means to which AfroFuture decided that they wished to accomplish those goals with kind of alienating a race through the ticket structure, I was just simply not in support of that.”

The payment structure received mixed reactions on Twitter, with some calling it racial segregation, but others praising the move.

