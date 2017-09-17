BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Internet Has Crowned A New Most Awkward Moment For Donald And Melania Trump

news / trending

The Internet Has Crowned A New Most Awkward Moment For Donald And Melania Trump

"Did he give a slight push out of the way?"

By Morgan Shanahan

Headshot of Morgan Shanahan

Morgan Shanahan

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 17, 2017, at 6:45 p.m. ET

On Friday, President Trump gave a speech at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, and the first lady was on hand to introduce him.

There they are, just casually shaking hands, as married couples do.(And the Airman behind the president&#x27;s hair is just casually side-eyeing the camera, as one does.)
youtube.com

There they are, just casually shaking hands, as married couples do.

(And the Airman behind the president's hair is just casually side-eyeing the camera, as one does.)

But wait, there's more. Upon completion of the handshake, Trump can be heard telling the first lady to "go sit down" as has he gives her a gentle push toward stage left.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Hold on, let's get a quick close-up on that.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

Twitter immediately lost its collective mind.

@JustNafari @CaitrionaPerry @MJB_SF Did he give a slight push out the way?
Diya Khothule @BKLYN_Diya

@JustNafari @CaitrionaPerry @MJB_SF Did he give a slight push out the way?

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com
Like my father always taught me: Find a woman you love, look her in the eye, and give her a firm Business Handshake https://t.co/1vkViJPimr
luke oneil 🚽 @lukeoneil47

Like my father always taught me: Find a woman you love, look her in the eye, and give her a firm Business Handshake https://t.co/1vkViJPimr

Reply Retweet Favorite
Trump, awkward handshake: "Great job, lady. What's your name again?" :pushes her off stage: #SaturdayMorning
Holly O'Reilly @AynRandPaulRyan

Trump, awkward handshake: "Great job, lady. What's your name again?" :pushes her off stage: #SaturdayMorning

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
@keithcleer @chrissyteigen my husband and I just shook hands goodnight just to try it and OMG IT IS SO WEIRD!!!! WTH?!?!?
Megan Mak. @meggitymak

@keithcleer @chrissyteigen my husband and I just shook hands goodnight just to try it and OMG IT IS SO WEIRD!!!! WTH?!?!?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com
@CaitrionaPerry Ah yes, a handshake, so intimate, thank you very much husband sir, my misery is palpable, solid deal sir
MelaniaTrumpFLOTUS @TrumpFlotus

@CaitrionaPerry Ah yes, a handshake, so intimate, thank you very much husband sir, my misery is palpable, solid deal sir

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump seemed pretty unfazed.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

You can watch the full introduction and speech below.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT