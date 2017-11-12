BuzzFeed News

Gal Gadot Has Reportedly Threatened To Walk If Brett Ratner Remains Involved With The "Wonder Woman" Franchise

Twitter is here for it.

By Morgan Shanahan

Posted on November 12, 2017, at 3:34 p.m. ET

Page Six is reporting that Gal Gadot, the face of the Wonder Woman franchise, has threatened to walk away if executive producer Brett Ratner — who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct in recent weeks — remains connected to the film.

Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty Images

Ratner has vehemently denied the allegations against him, first reported by the Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

He helped finance Wonder Woman through his production company, and stands to make money on the sequel.

According to Page Six:

A Hollywood source tells Page Six that Gadot — who last month backed out of a dinner honoring Ratner, where she was due to present him with an award — is taking a strong stance on sexual harassment in Hollywood and doesn’t want her hit “Wonder Woman” franchise to benefit a man accused of sexual misconduct.

Representatives for Gadot and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to request for comment. But people on Twitter are applauding Gadot's move:

THIS is how you stand up for the injustices of women: choosing to stand with the victims instead of choosing a HUGE… https://t.co/9ZLQDWvwgr
THIS is how you stand up for the injustices of women: choosing to stand with the victims instead of choosing a HUGE… https://t.co/9ZLQDWvwgr

"Some women finally have power. And they're using it."

You know what's different now? Some women finally have power. And they're using it. https://t.co/8Q4wuFnDMA
You know what's different now? Some women finally have power. And they're using it. https://t.co/8Q4wuFnDMA

"She is not here to play."

Gal Gadot has carried the entire DCEU on her back since its introduction of Wonder Woman, and she is not here to pl… https://t.co/b71gu4sQIu
Gal Gadot has carried the entire DCEU on her back since its introduction of Wonder Woman, and she is not here to pl… https://t.co/b71gu4sQIu

"It would be great to see men join..."

It's great to see women in Hollywood use their negotiating power like this. It would be awesome to see men join the… https://t.co/LDDVM8YeM6
It's great to see women in Hollywood use their negotiating power like this. It would be awesome to see men join the… https://t.co/LDDVM8YeM6

"Using your leverage to end a decades-know sexual predator? I’m in awe..."

Using your leverage to end a decades-know sexual predator? I’m in awe of @GalGadot. Strange that 2017 has both broken and healed my heart.
Using your leverage to end a decades-know sexual predator? I’m in awe of @GalGadot. Strange that 2017 has both broken and healed my heart.

Power: Lassoed.

Warner Bros
