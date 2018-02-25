Florida School Shooting Survivor Calls On Melania Trump To Bring Her Anti-Bullying Message To Trump Jr.
The president's son liked two tweets referring to a conspiracy theory attempting to discredit survivors.
On Friday, Lauren Hogg, a 14-year-old survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, reached out to first lady Melania Trump on Twitter regarding conspiracy-theory tweets liked by Donald Trump Jr.
The second tweet Trump Jr. liked linked to an article that claimed — in regard to Lauren's brother, David, who has been vocal following the Stoneman Douglas shooting — “The Deep State media strikes again.”
Lauren was referring to conspiracy theories that have alleged that her brother is a "crisis actor," rather than an actual student who witnessed the tragedy.
Parkland students were quick to smack down the conspiracy:
Another like from the Trump Jr. happened when Twitter user @Thomas1774Paine shared a video making similar allegations against David Hogg:
No reply yet from the first lady.
