Florida School Shooting Survivor Calls On Melania Trump To Bring Her Anti-Bullying Message To Trump Jr.

Florida School Shooting Survivor Calls On Melania Trump To Bring Her Anti-Bullying Message To Trump Jr.

The president's son liked two tweets referring to a conspiracy theory attempting to discredit survivors.

By Morgan Shanahan

Posted on February 24, 2018, at 9:05 p.m. ET

On Friday, Lauren Hogg, a 14-year-old survivor of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, reached out to first lady Melania Trump on Twitter regarding conspiracy-theory tweets liked by Donald Trump Jr.

Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying, well then, don't you think it would… https://t.co/tCr9VLxAiK
Lauren Hogg @lauren_hoggs

Hey @FLOTUS you say that your mission as First Lady is to stop cyber bullying, well then, don’t you think it would… https://t.co/tCr9VLxAiK

The second tweet Trump Jr. liked linked to an article that claimed — in regard to Lauren's brother, David, who has been vocal following the Stoneman Douglas shooting — “The Deep State media strikes again.”

&amp;created a safe space for people all over the world to call me and my family horrific things that constantly re-vic… https://t.co/b6umksvSOe
Lauren Hogg @lauren_hoggs

&amp;created a safe space for people all over the world to call me and my family horrific things that constantly re-vic… https://t.co/b6umksvSOe

Lauren was referring to conspiracy theories that have alleged that her brother is a "crisis actor," rather than an actual student who witnessed the tragedy.

@androoson @TrumpsAlert
The Monopoly Man - Amanda Werner @wamandajd

@androoson @TrumpsAlert

Parkland students were quick to smack down the conspiracy:

@davidhogg111 is smart, funny, and diligent, but my favorite thing about him is undoubtedly that he's actually a 26… https://t.co/eyEbEjp98F
Cameron Kasky @cameron_kasky

@davidhogg111 is smart, funny, and diligent, but my favorite thing about him is undoubtedly that he’s actually a 26… https://t.co/eyEbEjp98F

Another like from the Trump Jr. happened when Twitter user @Thomas1774Paine shared a video making similar allegations against David Hogg:

VIDEO: Outspoken Trump-Hating School Shooting Survivor is Son of FBI Agent; MSM Helps Prop Up Incompetent Bureau https://t.co/AYCNLlXJqx
Thomas Paine @Thomas1774Paine

VIDEO: Outspoken Trump-Hating School Shooting Survivor is Son of FBI Agent; MSM Helps Prop Up Incompetent Bureau https://t.co/AYCNLlXJqx

No reply yet from the first lady.

