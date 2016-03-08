These Are The Emojis You Never Knew You Needed

3am media

What it means: At its most basic, a cry of appreciation, awe or amazement. On the more complex end, it can be a 45-minute lecture from an elder relative on why not studying medicine/law/architecture is the path to failure and disgracing the family's good name, all distilled into a single, disappointed word.

When to use it: Far more important is ~how~ to use it. Hands on your head, eyes wide open, dramatic body pose and make sure you really draaaaw out that sound. The delivery is 90% of it.

* Pointy white crocodile shoes, though popular, are optional.