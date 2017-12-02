This Black Woman Just Made The Best #MeToo Statement With Her Hair
Her hairstyles do all the talking.
Laetitia Ky is a 21-year-old art graduate and aspiring fashion designer from Côte d'Ivoire, who also happens to be a magician when it comes to hairstyling.
Ky currently works in marketing, but about a year ago, she began posting on Instagram her real passion: hair art.
The results? Black hair magic.
Ky has been following the #MeToo movement's resurgence as more women come forward to talk about their harassment and abuse, and recently decided to weigh in herself.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Thousands of women are raped every day in the world, but very few are able to talk about it, to complain or fight. Why? Because our 'beautiful' society has the tendency to blame the victim almost every time," Ky wrote in a blistering post that's drawn over 11,000 likes so far.
"'Oh but you should not have gone out so late !!!' 'Ah, but you had a mini skirt,' 'why are you complaining if you agreed to have dinner with him?' 'dont tell me that you were not trying to seduce him with all that makeup.'"
"... Ladies ... NOTHING JUSTIFIES RAPE, SEXUAL ASSAULT OR HARASSMENT. Don't remain silent, dont let anyone tell you that you have some responsibility in this despicable act !!!! Speak out because you dont have to carry this burden alone, talk to help other women who are afraid, talk to start a revolution, talk to change things."
The responses to her post have been overwhelmingly positive. "My sister saw this post five days ago and it gave her courage to talk about what happened to her when she would never have dared to talk about it if she had not seen it. Thank you Laeti ❤❤❤❤," one commenter wrote.
"This artist is doing amazing and incredibly empowering things with her hair," another poster wrote.
Ky let her art speak for itself when it came to a handful of posters criticizing her #MeToo message. This perfect take is captioned: "Me when a guy says something #misoginistic..." #fckyou #hairart #blackgirlmagic #angryblackwoman"
ADVERTISEMENT
Not just her hairstyles, but the messages accompanying them are giving us life. "The ankh or the looped cross ☥ is the Egyptian hieroglyph representing the word 'life.'"
Ky's hair art is doubly inspiring at a time when high-profile black women are also talking about being shamed for their natural hair.
Ky, though, has magic up her sleeve for every occasion. Oh, and just in case you thought she could only work long 'dos...
More power to you, Laetitia!
-
Monica Mark is the West Africa Correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in Dakar, Senegal.
Contact Monica Mark at monica.mark@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.