This Black Woman Just Made The Best #MeToo Statement With Her Hair

Laetitia Ky is a 21-year-old art graduate and aspiring fashion designer from Côte d'Ivoire, who also happens to be a magician when it comes to hairstyling.

One day, Ky was browsing Instagram accounts for inspiration and came across photos of traditional hairstyles among various African ethnicities. They inspired her to start trying out her own creations. "They were just natural hairstyles, just beautiful braids. They weren’t sculptures as such, but they were truly gorgeous."

"About a year ago, I transitioned to my natural hair, and at the same time I started becoming interested in African art," Ky told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview from Abidjan.

Ky says ideas usually come to her in a flash, although she'll spend a while mulling about how to express them. Each 'do takes between 25 minutes to 2 hours to finish, and she uses various materials like wool, wire, and clips to get the final look.

She posted the sculpture, which shows a man lifting a woman's skirt, alongside a story of a friend's narrow escape from rape — and the excuses enablers commonly use in Côte d'Ivoire.

"Thousands of women are raped every day in the world, but very few are able to talk about it, to complain or fight. Why? Because our 'beautiful' society has the tendency to blame the victim almost every time," Ky wrote in a blistering post that's drawn over 11,000 likes so far.

"'Oh but you should not have gone out so late !!!' 'Ah, but you had a mini skirt,' 'why are you complaining if you agreed to have dinner with him?' 'dont tell me that you were not trying to seduce him with all that makeup.'"

"... Ladies ... NOTHING JUSTIFIES RAPE, SEXUAL ASSAULT OR HARASSMENT. Don't remain silent, dont let anyone tell you that you have some responsibility in this despicable act !!!! Speak out because you dont have to carry this burden alone, talk to help other women who are afraid, talk to start a revolution, talk to change things."