The US Women’s National Team Is Demanding US Soccer Apologize To Black Players For Banning Kneeling During The National Anthem

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan stand on the field during the national anthem before a friendly match at Allianz Field on Sept. 3, 2019, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The US Women’s National Team is demanding their employer, US Soccer, end a policy requiring players to stand during the national anthem.

“The Federation should immediately repeal the ‘Anthem Policy,’ publish a statement acknowledging the policy was wrong when it was adopted, and issue an apology to our Black players and supporters,” the national team players said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Players called for US Soccer to “lay out its plans on how it will now support the message and movement that it tried to silence four years ago.”

US Soccer will hold a special board meeting Tuesday to discuss its anthem policy, which goes beyond even the National Football League’s rules in its attempts to limit players’ ability to protest. It requires players to “stand respectfully” during the anthem at national team games. When it passed in 2017, no board members voted against it.

The policy was created to target a single player: superstar Megan Rapinoe, who in 2016 became the first white major athlete to kneel during the anthem in solidarity with the NFL’s Colin Kaepernick.



Rapinoe, who is gay, said in 2016 that she was kneeling because she understood “what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties.”

“It’s important to have white people stand in support of people of color on this,” she said then.

No player actually faced penalties from US Soccer after the anthem policy, but emails obtained by BuzzFeed News show in 2017, US Soccer initially sought to punish any national team player who did not stand for the anthem with suspension.

“As to repercussions, what we have in mind is that for a first offense, the player be suspended for three (3) national team camps/games,” a US Soccer representative wrote to the player’s union of the men’s national team.

“For a second offense, the player would be suspended from participating in national team activities for twelve months.”

Both the unions for the men’s and women’s national teams said they believed the policy could never formally apply to national team players, because US Soccer had not gone through the proper process to approve the rule with the unions.

Nonetheless, the women's national team players said in their statement, the anthem policy “perpetuates the misconceptions and fear that clouded the true meaning and significance of Colin Kaepernick, Megan Rapinoe and other athletes taking a knee — that Black people in America have not been and continue to not be afforded the same liberties and freedoms as white people and that police brutality and systemic racism exist in this country.”



“This is everybody’s responsibility, including this union and its members; we could and should have done more in the past,” the players said. “We are committed to rising up against racist, hateful and unjust acts to effect change. Black lives matter.”

A representative for US Soccer declined to comment for this story.