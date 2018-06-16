Harvard Really Didn't Want People To Know How It Treats Top Donors In Admissions

Thanks to Harvard's redactions of a court filing, there is no reference to whether or how the school gives an advantage to the children and other relatives of top donors.

Harvard requested that information about how the university treats relatives of top donors in its admissions process be retracted from legal filings, blacking out the details of a secretive “Dean’s Interest List” and redacting testimony from admissions officers that appears to discuss the school's handling of donors.

The filing, made Friday by a group that that alleges Harvard discriminates against Asian Americans, lays bare some of the details from Harvard’s secretive admissions process, including how the elite college allegedly gives students advantages based on things like race, class, and legacy status.

Thanks to Harvard's redactions of the filing, however, there is no reference to whether or how the school gives an advantage to the children and other relatives of top donors. A person with knowledge of the case said that Harvard had requested the redactions.

An exhibit in the filing's footnotes, which were filed by the plaintiff and also made public on Friday, explicitly references the admissions preference given to relatives of donors to the school, as well as testimony from admissions officers about how the school tracks top donors' relatives.

A spokesperson said that Harvard requested redactions only to protect the privacy and personal information of students and other individuals.

The main filing from the group Students for Fair Admissions includes five sections that detail the types of advantages, or “tips,” that students gain in Harvard’s admissions process, including “The Use of Legacy Status in the Admissions Process,” “The Use of Staff and Faculty Preferences in the Admissions Process,” and “The Use of Athletic Ability in the Admissions Process.”



Harvard apparently asked for the redaction of a key detail from one section, leaving a header that reads only, “The Use of [Redacted] in the Admissions Process.”