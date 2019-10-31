In The Place Fox News Dominates, Defending Trump From Impeachment Is Just Part Of A War Against "Evil"

PACE, FLORIDA — Chris wanted to make it clear: He didn’t mean to compare Donald Trump to Jesus. But he did, twice.

Democrats have gone after Trump over and over again because they’re threatened by his power, Chris said — just like the Romans did with Christ. And later, when they couldn't find real reasons to persecute him, well: “They just bear false witness.”

“It’s a 'Peter and the Wolf' thing,” said Chris, a resident of tiny Baker, Florida, who is struggling to find work because of a physical disability. First accusations of racism, then sexual harassment, then anti-LGBTQ bias, then more racism, then Russian collusion. Now, Ukraine.

“You cry long enough and loud enough, and at first people are like, ‘Oh no, the wolf is here, the wolf is here,’ but after a while, you realize, it’s a joke. And so now, I don’t even care anymore.”

With the impeachment inquiry into Trump raging on in Washington, I went looking for the place in America that was deepest inside the Fox News bubble. There’s no data about where, exactly, people watch the most Fox News. But data from the Public Religion Research Institute suggests that the average Republican who watches Fox is white, Southern, and over the age of 30.

I ended up here, in a sunbaked Walmart parking lot in Florida’s 1st Congressional District — a stretch of sparkling beaches and dense pine forests along the far tip of the state’s panhandle. The district is the most conservative in Florida, mostly white and disproportionately older, and, most importantly, its representative is Matt Gaetz, who has vaulted his national profile with appearance after appearance on the cable news channel.

The impeachment inquiry has been especially kind to Gaetz’s Fox profile. His latest line: “Trump is innocent and the deep state is guilty.”

In Gaetz’s district, almost no one is worried about what Trump said to the president of Ukraine. Instead, the overwhelming feeling here is that, even in the midst of a historic impeachment inquiry, there is nothing new or different happening in Washington.

I spoke to nearly two dozen voters outside Walmarts scattered across Gaetz’s district. The phrase “quid pro quo” might be new, but the way voters here defend Trump is virtually unchanged from the earliest days of his presidential run, often word for word what I have heard at Trump rallies since 2015.

Impeachment is just another scandal stirred up by Democrats — bringing with it exactly the same chance that people here will change their mind about Trump.

Removing Trump from office would almost certainly require a dramatic shift in public opinion to give a mass of Republican senators political cover — a swing not just from independent voters but a large chunk of Republicans too, who would have to turn against a president to whom they have remained steadily loyal for years.

One clear impediment to that kind of shift: Fox, the outlet that polls show most Republicans trust overwhelmingly over any other news source. Swaying Republicans toward impeachment means swaying people who have mostly watched the inquiry play out on Fox — which has attacked it relentlessly from every angle.

Fox News viewers are remarkably, and unrelentingly, loyal to Trump. Fifty-five percent of Republicans who get their news from the network said there was nothing Trump could do to lose their approval, a recent study found. This was in contrast to just 30% of Republicans who don’t get their news from the network. In a new Suffolk poll, only 9% of people who trust Fox News the most said they believed Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president is an impeachable offense, compared to 72% of people who trust CNN the most. And 78% of Fox watchers said they agreed with Trump’s assessment that the impeachment proceedings constitute a “political lynching.”

That was abundantly clear in Florida, where the vast majority of voters said they got their news mostly from Fox or other conservative outlets, like The 700 Club. Just one Trump voter told me he didn’t watch much Fox. He was also the only Trump voter who told me he supported impeachment.