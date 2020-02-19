Why Elizabeth Warren Got Dropped From A Poll Question About General Election Matchups

Elizabeth Warren was left out of a national poll question Tuesday that pitted Democratic candidates against Donald Trump, angering supporters who have protested that the media has erased her candidacy in the wake of her showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The poll, from NBC and the Wall Street Journal, found Warren was effectively tied for second place nationally, with 14% of the vote.

But pollsters excluded her from a series of match-ups between Trump and top candidates. The poll include Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Mike Bloomberg, who all polled within a point of Warren, and Amy Klobuchar, who trailed significantly behind them.

Peter Hart, whose firm conducted the poll, told BuzzFeed News that the poll had “space and time” for just five candidate match-ups.

“Amy Klobuchar was selected as the fifth candidate,” Hart said in an email. “We have tested Warren earlier, and I suspect she will be part of the next testing.”

To Warren backers, the poll was a flashpoint, the culmination of weeks of frustrations with media coverage of her candidacy that has focused more heavily on Klobuchar, who finished fifth in Iowa but surged to a surprising third place in New Hampshire.