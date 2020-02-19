Why Elizabeth Warren Got Dropped From A Poll Question About General Election Matchups
Peter Hart, whose firm conducted the poll, told BuzzFeed News that the poll had “space and time” for just five candidate match-ups.
Elizabeth Warren was left out of a national poll question Tuesday that pitted Democratic candidates against Donald Trump, angering supporters who have protested that the media has erased her candidacy in the wake of her showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.
The poll, from NBC and the Wall Street Journal, found Warren was effectively tied for second place nationally, with 14% of the vote.
But pollsters excluded her from a series of match-ups between Trump and top candidates. The poll include Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, and Mike Bloomberg, who all polled within a point of Warren, and Amy Klobuchar, who trailed significantly behind them.
Peter Hart, whose firm conducted the poll, told BuzzFeed News that the poll had “space and time” for just five candidate match-ups.
“Amy Klobuchar was selected as the fifth candidate,” Hart said in an email. “We have tested Warren earlier, and I suspect she will be part of the next testing.”
To Warren backers, the poll was a flashpoint, the culmination of weeks of frustrations with media coverage of her candidacy that has focused more heavily on Klobuchar, who finished fifth in Iowa but surged to a surprising third place in New Hampshire.
NBC and the Wall Street Journal did not return requests for comment.
The media focus on Klobuchar is rooted in large part on the Minnesota senator’s recent surge in early states. While Warren has seen her support fall significantly from its height this summer, in recent months she has been mostly stagnant nationally, polling in the low double digits.
After the New Hampshire primary, where Warren finished behind Klobuchar but ahead of Joe Biden, some news outlets pulled reporters from traveling with her regularly, sending them to Klobuchar or other candidates.
Hart, the pollster, said that the poll had tested Warren against Trump “fairly recently.” The decision to poll Klobuchar, he said, was rooted in part in her surge.
“We want to know where the [voters] ‘start’ and what groups are moving toward them as they gain momentum,” he said.
-
Molly Hensley-Clancy is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Molly Hensley-Clancy at molly.hensley-clancy@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.