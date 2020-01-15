Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders at the end of the debate Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

DES MOINES — “So Sen. Sanders, I do want to be clear here,” the moderator started.

“You're saying that you never told Sen. Warren that a woman could not win the election?”

Bernie Sanders replied unequivocally. “That is correct,” he said.

The debate moderator, CNN’s Abby Phillip, turned back to his Senate colleague.

“Sen. Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?”

“I disagreed,” she replied, also unequivocally.

The explosive conflict between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, two progressive giants and self-described friends, came to a head here in Iowa in one of the most fraught and surreal moments of a yearlong Democratic primary — and ended with a seemingly tense exchange between the two candidates as they parted ways onstage after Tuesday’s two-hour debate.

After the fast-developing and chaotic controversy over a private meeting between the two senators — beginning on Monday with Sanders aides calling the reports “a lie,” and ending on Tuesday with both campaigns seeking to “de-escalate” the conflict — Warren seemed to try offering the final word.

Telling viewers she was “not here to fight with Bernie,” the Massachusetts senator pivoted the conflict into a case for the electability of women candidates, addressing a longstanding fear among some Democratic voters about her candidacy and drawing the only other woman on the debate stage, Amy Klobuchar, into an alliance.

“This question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it’s time for us to attack it head-on,” she said onstage in Des Moines. “And I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people's winning record. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage.”

She gestured to the candidates to her left and right: Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg.

“Collectively, they have lost ten elections,” she said. “The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they've been in are the women. Amy and me.”

Klobuchar smiled and leaned into her microphone. “So true,” she said.

In the end, the longer back-and-forth between Warren and Sanders was an uncomfortable exchange over Sanders’ electoral record. Sanders took issue with Warren’s claim that she was the only candidate on stage to have defeated an incumbent Republican “in 30 years.”

“Well, just to set the record straight, I defeated an incumbent Republican running for Congress,” Sanders said.

“When?” Warren asked.

Sanders replied: “1990. That's how I won. Beat a Republican congressman. Number two.”

“30 years ago,” Warren said.

From there, the candidates moved on without incident to other issues.

After the debate was over, though, Warren approached Sanders as the candidates were exiting the stage. Sanders extended his hand, but the two did not shake hands. An animated back-and forth ensued, with another candidate, Tom Steyer, looking on in uncomfortable silence.