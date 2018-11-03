Cory Booker’s Message Is Resonating With Voters — Even In North Dakota

FORT YATES, ND — Sen. Cory Booker is a vegan from New Jersey whose towering speeches often center around his own inner-city neighborhood.



On Friday, in the tiny, 200-person town of Fort Yates, North Dakota, Booker gave a speech about Newark crack houses and quoted Langston Hughes to a small group gathered in the tribal headquarters of the Standing Rock Sioux. And they loved him.

As Booker spoke, campaigning on behalf of Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, there was a cry of “All right, Cory!” There were murmurs of agreement. There was a standing ovation punctuated with exclamatory chants of lilili.

There was even a selfie — Booker’s signature — with two women holding a sign that read “Cory Booker for President.”

“I thought he was pretty powerful and passionate,” said Tasha Peltier, a health care worker from Mobridge and a tribal member. “I really appreciate that he’s not someone from outside, as far as his community goes.”

As he mulls a run for president in 2020, Booker has campaigned across the country this midterm election in places as far-flung as Iowa, Nevada, and South Carolina. But he has made no campaign stop as unlikely as the sprawling brown plains of North Dakota, a state that President Donald Trump won by 36 points in 2016 and where Heitkamp, the Senate’s most endangered Democrat, trails dangerously in the polls. If Booker does choose to run for president, North Dakota is distinctly not the type of early state whose voters he would need. He drove for hours across the countryside Friday in Heitkamp’s campaign bus, making a total of four stops over some 300 miles.

On the Standing Rock reservation, Booker’s speech — a call for unity and justice that drew connections between the struggles of the civil rights movement and the centuries-long battles of indigenous people — resonated.

“I found him incredibly moving,” said Jerl Thompson, who works at the tribal college in Fort Yates. “Always, I find a sort of solidarity between minorities. People who are oppressed can feel that solidarity about attempts by mainstream culture to disenfranchise them.”

“Oh, I loved him. He’s who I came here to see,” said Loretta Bad Heart Bull, who was elated to take a picture with Booker. “Cory Booker for president. I sure hope so.”