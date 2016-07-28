Famous People At The RNC Vs. Famous People At The DNC
A list.
Democratic National Convention: Bradley Cooper
Republican National Convention: Scott Baio
DNC: Meryl Streep
RNC: Willie Robertson from Duck Dynasty
DNC: Eva Longoria
RNC: Star of Dancing With the Stars Season 19 Antonio Saboto Jr.
DNC: Alicia Keys
RNC: Kid Rock
DNC: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
RNC: Scott Baio
DNC: Katy Perry
RNC: Sean Duffy
DNC: Rosie Perez
RNC: Natalie Gulbis
DNC: Elizabeth Banks
RNC: Scott Baio
DNC: Lena Dunham and America Ferrera
RNC: Kimberlin Brown
DNC: Lenny Kravitz
RNC: The Swon Brothers
DNC: Sarah Silverman
RNC: Scott Baio
