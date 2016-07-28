BuzzFeed News

Famous People At The RNC Vs. Famous People At The DNC

celebrity / lol / viral

A list.

By Matt Stopera and Dave Stopera

Headshot of Matt Stopera

Matt Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Dave Stopera

Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 28, 2016, at 3:34 p.m. ET

Democratic National Convention: Bradley Cooper

C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @thedailybeast

Republican National Convention: Scott Baio

Alex Wong / Getty Images

DNC: Meryl Streep

CNN / Via Twitter: @JarettSays

RNC: Willie Robertson from Duck Dynasty

C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @TexasCruzn
DNC: Eva Longoria

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

RNC: Star of Dancing With the Stars Season 19 Antonio Saboto Jr.

Instagram: @hyshimokawa / Via nymag.com

DNC: Alicia Keys

CBS / Via Twitter: @CBSNews

RNC: Kid Rock

Twitter: @MZHemingway
DNC: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

CBS / Via Twitter: @CBSNews

RNC: Scott Baio

Alex Wong / Getty Images

DNC: Katy Perry

Twitter: @13PhotogWillie

RNC: Sean Duffy

Twitter: @CBSDFW
DNC: Rosie Perez

Via Twitter: @CeLynn_Siemons

RNC: Natalie Gulbis

Twitter: @ClintonOftedahl

DNC: Elizabeth Banks

Twitter: @KristinSalaky

RNC: Scott Baio

Joe Raedle / Getty Images
DNC: Lena Dunham and America Ferrera

CBS / Via Twitter: @CBSNews

RNC: Kimberlin Brown

CNN / Via Twitter: @PlacedeBastille

DNC: Lenny Kravitz

CBS / Via Twitter: @CBSNews

RNC: The Swon Brothers

David Becker / Getty Images
DNC: Sarah Silverman

C-SPAN / Via Twitter: @TheAVClub

RNC: Scott Baio

Alex Wong / Getty Images

