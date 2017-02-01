Here's How State Department Officials Worldwide Are Being Coached To Talk About Trump's Travel Ban

State Department employees around the world received guidance late Tuesday night concerning how they should explain President Trump's order temporarily stopping the refugee resettlement program and banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The Trump administration's rollout of the order has been chaotic — over the weekend more than 100 people were detained at airports nationwide, judges sought to curtail the measures, and administration officials say it's not a ban even though Trump himself says it is.

The memo was sent by Deputy Department spokesperson Mark Toner. Here it is in full:

Executive Order on 'Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States' -- January 31, 2017

Dear ,

On January 27, President Trump signed an Executive Order temporarily suspending entry into the United States of foreign nationals from seven countries [Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen] under section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. This suspension provided for in the Executive Order will allow the U.S. Government to review current screening procedures, while protecting national security – our top priority when issuing visas.

The Executive Order also calls for the Secretary of State to suspend the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) for 120 days. During the 120-day period, the Secretary of State, in conjunction with the Secretary of Homeland Security and in consultation with the Director of National Intelligence, shall review the USRAP application and adjudication process.

ACTION ITEMS

Use the topline messages, key quotes, and social media content listed below for government-to-government and public engagement with your host country media.

Follow @WhiteHouse, @DHSgov, @StateDept, and @TravelGov for updates.

TOPLINE MESSAGES

Visa Issuance

President Trump’s Executive Order allows us to review current screening procedures, while protecting national security – our top priority when issuing visas.

The U.S. government’s national security screening and vetting procedures for visitors are constantly reviewed and refined to improve security and more effectively identify individuals who could pose a threat to the United States. We welcome every opportunity to continue to review and improve our systems and procedures.

Working closely with the Department of Homeland Security, we are implementing the Executive Order. We will announce any changes affecting travelers to the United States as soon as that information is available.



This Executive Order does not restrict the travel of dual nationals, so long as they hold the passport of an unrestricted country and possess a valid U.S. visa. They may resume travel to the United States.



Our Embassies and Consulates around the world will process visa applications and issue nonimmigrant and immigrant visas to otherwise eligible visa applicants who apply with a passport from an unrestricted country, even if they hold dual nationality from one of the seven restricted countries.



Under the Executive Order, the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence, will immediately conduct a review to ensure that the information available from a foreign country to be used in the processing of an application for a visa or other immigration benefit is adequate to uphold the integrity of the process.



To allow for proper review and establishment of standards to prevent terrorist or criminal infiltration by foreign nationals, the Executive Order imposes on nationals of certain designated countries a 90-day bar on entry into the United States. This bar also includes a 90-day prohibition on visa issuance. These countries, as designated by Congress or the Secretary of Homeland Security, are: Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen.



Refugee Resettlement Program

The Department of State is working with the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to implement the President Trump's January 27 Executive Order, which included a section that affects the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program in several ways.

The admission of refugees through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program has been suspended worldwide per the Executive Order. The Executive Order does provide for the possibility of exemptions to admit refugees when in the national interest and when they do not pose a risk to U.S. security or welfare, including for certain religious minorities and certain refugees in transit.



Pursuant to the exemption authority in the Executive Order, we expect about 900 refugees who were in transit when the Executive Order was released to complete their travel and be admitted to the United States this week. This group does not include individuals who are nationals of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, or Libya.



The Executive Order provides the possibility of exemptions to admit refugees when in the national interest and who do not pose a risk to U.S. security or welfare, including for certain religious minorities.



We take seriously our responsibility to safeguard the American public while remaining committed to assisting the world’s most vulnerable people. The United States continues to be the leader in the provision of humanitarian assistance around the world. We are the largest single donor to UNHCR, to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to the World Food Program (WFP), and to a number of other humanitarian international and nongovernmental partners.



KEY QUOTES

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave.” – President Donald J. Trump, January 29, 2017

“We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering.” – President Donald J. Trump, January 29, 2017

“This is not a travel ban, this is a temporary pause that allows us to better review the existing refugee and visa vetting system. Over the next 30 days we will analyze and assess the strengths and the weaknesses of our current immigration system, which is the most generous in the world. We will then provide our foreign partners with 60 days to cooperate with our national security requirements. This way we can ensure the system is doing what it is designed to do, which is protect the American people.” – Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, January 31, 2017

“Furthermore, this is not, I repeat, not, a ban on Muslims. The homeland security mission is to safeguard the American people, our homeland, our values and religious liberty, it is one of our most fundamental and treasured values. It is important to understand that there are terrorists and other bad actors who are seeking to infiltrate our homeland every single day. The seven countries named in the executive order are those designated by congress and the Obama administration as requiring additional security when making decisions about who comes into our homeland.” – Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, January 31, 2017

“We are committed to ensuring that all individuals affected by the EOs, including those affected by the court orders, are being provided all rights afforded under our laws. We are and will continue to enforce President Trump's executive orders humanely and with professionalism.” – Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, January 31, 2017