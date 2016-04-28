No Criminal Charges For U.S. Military Members In Deadly Afghanistan Hospital Bombing

Sixteen U.S. service members were disciplined for last year's bombing on the hospital that killed 42 civilians in Afghanistan. A Pentagon report released Friday said the attack was not a war crime, but caused by "human errors" including fatigue.

In this Oct. 16, 2015, file photo, an employee of Doctors Without Borders stands inside the charred remains of their hospital after it was hit by a U.S. airstrike in Kunduz, Afghanistan.





Sixteen U.S. military personnel, including a general, were disciplined but not charged with war crimes for the deadly strike against a Doctors Without Borders hospital in Afghanistan last year that killed 42 civilians, the Pentagon announced Friday.

Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), has called the attack on the hospital a “war crime” and demanded an independent investigation. But investigators concluded that U.S. personnel did not know they were targeting a medical facility. Instead, the report cited a combination of "human errors, compounded by process and equipment failures."

Fatigue, "high operational tempo," and "the fog of war" were also contributing factors, the report stated.

"This report provides important and painful lessons, and as I have directed senior leaders across the Department, we will now act upon them," Defense Secretary Ash Carter said in a statement.

"When we make mistakes we must own up to them and hold individuals accountable as necessary," he said. "Learning from the past and applying that knowledge to improve how we operate in the future is also a core value of the Department of Defense."

On Oct. 3, 2015, an Air Force gunship attacked a Kunduz hospital opened by Doctors Without Borders, killing 42 and injuring at least 30. The Intensive Care Unit was the first to be hit.



The disciplinary actions for 12 of the service members included suspension and

removal from command, letters of reprimand, formal counseling, and extensive

retraining, according to the report. Five personnel "were directed out of theater." None of them were identified in the report.

Responding to the report Friday, MSF acknowledged the military's effort to investigate the incident, but said that the administrative punishments "are out of proportion to the destruction of a protected medical facility, the deaths of 42 people, the wounding of dozens of others, and the total loss of vital medical services to hundreds of thousands of people."