Stephen Curry Is The NBA's First Unanimous MVP In League History

Stephen Curry Is The NBA's First Unanimous MVP In League History

It's the second year in a row he's won the title.

By Mike Hayes

Mike Hayes

Posted on May 10, 2016, at 12:41 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2015-16 season, earning him back-to-back MVP awards.

Not only did he win the award, he got all the votes. He's the first unanimous MVP in league history.

Curry and the Warriors posted the best record in NBA history, 73-9, this season. They surpassed the previous best-ever season by Michael Jordan's Bulls — that team who won 72 games during the 95-96 season.

Curry put up historic numbers himself a few times this year. Remember this shot to tie the all-time single-game three-point record?

Fittingly, The Chef got the MVP one day after yet another history-making game. On Monday, Curry scored 40 points in his first game back from injury to put the Warriors up 3-1 in their playoff series vs. the Blazers.

And of course he set another record — scoring 17 points in overtime, the most ever scored in overtime by a single player in ANY GAME EVER.

Congrats, MVP!

(And congrats to you too, Riley!)
(And congrats to you too, Riley!)

