Sandy Hook Families Suing AR-15 Maker Call Move To Protect Company Secrets "Repugnant"

The plaintiffs in the civil lawsuit against Remington Arms and other gun companies oppose a protective order by the firearms manufacturer.





The families suing the maker of the AR-15 rifle used by gunman Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook massacre called a request by Remington Arms to keep company materials secret so that the company keeps its competitive advantage “repugnant,” according to a new filing in the case.

“Remington did not become the country's leading seller of military weaponry to civilians by accident. It ascended to that position through its calculated marketing and pursuit of profit above all else,” lawyers for the Sandy Hook families wrote in a response objecting to a protective order filed by Remington.

As part of their lawsuit, families of victims have asked Remington to turn over its marketing materials in the belief that they will show that company intentionally marketed its high-powered rifles as “weapons of war” to civilians who had no business owning such guns.

“Plaintiffs lost family members, including children, in the service of that bottom line. Now Remington wants them to do more to protect its profitability,” the motion reads.

The response from the families comes eight days after Remington filed its request with Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis. The co-defendants in the case, gun distributor Camfour, Inc. and Riverview Sales, the store where Lanza’s mom purchased the weapon, signed on to the motion.