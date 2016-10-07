No, This Cop Did Not Find Weed In Someone's Butt
The NYPD had tweeted that an officer recovered marijuana from a suspect "where the sun don't shine," and people assumed the obvious.
On Thursday, police for the New York Police Department's 23rd Precinct were tweeting about how one of their officers recovered some weed from a suspect "where the sun don't shine."
A sample of the response to this tweet about Officer Febres' "dedication."
However, BuzzFeed News reached out to the NYPD, which clarified that the marijuana was found in a suspect's pants during an arrest. Here is their complete statement on the incident:
"On October 6, 2016 in front of 154 East 106 Street Kevin Pelotte, male, 26 was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Four bags of marijuana were found on the inside of Pelotte’s pants."
