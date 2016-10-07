BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

No, This Cop Did Not Find Weed In Someone's Butt

news

No, This Cop Did Not Find Weed In Someone's Butt

The NYPD had tweeted that an officer recovered marijuana from a suspect "where the sun don't shine," and people assumed the obvious.

By Mike Hayes

Headshot of Mike Hayes

Mike Hayes

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 7, 2016, at 4:28 p.m. ET

On Thursday, police for the New York Police Department's 23rd Precinct were tweeting about how one of their officers recovered some weed from a suspect "where the sun don't shine."

Carrying your #marijuana stash where the sun don't shine won't keep Officer Febres from finding it. That's dedicati… https://t.co/nCzaNHWcpE
NYPD 23rd Precinct @NYPD23Pct

Carrying your #marijuana stash where the sun don't shine won't keep Officer Febres from finding it. That's dedicati… https://t.co/nCzaNHWcpE

Reply Retweet Favorite

A sample of the response to this tweet about Officer Febres' "dedication."

Twitter

However, BuzzFeed News reached out to the NYPD, which clarified that the marijuana was found in a suspect's pants during an arrest. Here is their complete statement on the incident:

"On October 6, 2016 in front of 154 East 106 Street Kevin Pelotte, male, 26 was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of marijuana. Four bags of marijuana were found on the inside of Pelotte’s pants."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT