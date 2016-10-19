Officials Want To Know Why New York Police Fatally Shot A Mentally Ill Woman

Deborah Danner, 66, was shot and killed by an NYPD sergeant after she allegedly wielded a bat at him.

Officials in New York want to know why the police used deadly force against a mentally ill woman Tuesday night.

Officers responded to call at around 6 p.m. in the Bronx from a neighbor of the woman who said she was acting in an irrational manner. One of the first officers on the scene, Sgt. Hugh Barry, encountered 66-year-old Deborah Danner in a bedroom armed with a pair of scissors, according to the New York Police Department. Barry was able to convince Danner to put down the scissors, but she then allegedly grabbed a baseball bat and attempted to strike him with it. That's when Barry shot her twice in the torso.

Danner was taken to a local hospital where she died.

The shooting has prompted questions as to why Barry used deadly force in the encounter with Danner and didn't opt to instead use a stun gun.

After the shooting, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio tweeted, “We’re determined to get to the bottom of what happened.”

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. also expressed frustration with the incident, calling it an “outrage” and “totally unacceptable.”

“Tonight’s shooting of a mentally disturbed, 66-year-old woman in the 43rd Precinct is an outrage, especially given the New York Police Department’s knowledge of this woman’s history and the police officer’s possession of a stun gun,” Diaz said in a statement. “While I certainly understand the hard work that our police officers undertake to keep the streets of our city safe every single day, I also know what excessive force looks like.

"This elderly woman was known to the police department, yet the officer involved in this shooting failed to use discretion to either talk her down from her episode or, barring that, to use his stun gun. That is totally unacceptable.”

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Thursday that after reviewing the facts of the case his office determined that it fell "beyond my jurisdiction." Instead, the case will be handled by Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

Clark confirmed that her office would handle the investigation in a statement Thursday.

“I intend to conduct a full, reasoned and independent investigation into this matter, with an open mind, and any decisions that I make will be based upon the evidence," Clark said.

