Marijuana Permitted As Evidence At Cop Shooting Murder Trial

A judge ruled that marijuana found in the car of Samuel Dubose can be used by Officer Ray Tensing's attorneys as evidence that Dubose was fleeing the scene at the time the cop fatally shot him.

Still image from the body-camera video showing the police shooting of Samuel Dubose

An Ohio judge ruled Wednesday that a police officer charged with fatally shooting an unarmed black man in 2015 will be permitted to present the marijuana recovered from the victim's car as evidence the shooting was justified.

During a hearing on several pre-trial motions brought by Hamilton County prosecutors charging Officer Ray Tensing, the officer’s defense attorneys argued the evidence will show that the victim, Samuel Dubose, had enough marijuana in his car and on his person — between 200 and 1,000 grams — to arise to a felony level in Ohio.

“That gives him a lot of incentive to get away,” Tensing’s lawyer Stewart Matthews argued in asking the judge to allow the evidence at trial.

On July 19, 2015, Tensing, a University of Cincinnati police officer, pulled over the 43-year-old Dubose after observing that his front license plate was missing.

During the stop, Dubose failed to present a driver’s license and attempted to drive away while Tensing was reaching into the car. The officer opened fire, killing Dubose.

In the weeks after the fatal shooting, video of shooting was released to the public.