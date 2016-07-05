San Diego Police Release Suspect In Fatal Attacks On Homeless People

Police said they discovered "exculpatory evidence" that pointed the finger away from Anthony Padgett.

Authorities transport the body of the first victim in a string of homeless attacks in San Diego

San Diego police on Monday released a man who had been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a series of deadly attacks on homeless people.

Police Capt. David Nisleit told reporters that Anthony Padgett was released from custody because they discovered “exculpatory evidence” that did not give the investigators confidence to move forward with the case against him.

On Sunday, 23-year-old Dionicio Derek Vahidy died at a hospital after being attacked and burned. He was homeless and the most recent of the four men attacked. Two of the other men died and the third was severely injured.

Nisleit said he still believes the initial decision to arrest Padgett was correct due to his physical similarity to the person in video surveillance footage and because of his 2010 conviction of lighting a homeless person on fire. But in California, authorities can only hold suspect for two court days before they must either file charges or release them.

“I could not risk not taking him into custody,” Nisleit said. “I believe it was the right decision now and I believe it was the right decision then."

Nisleit did not rule out the possibility of re-examining Padgett as a suspect if new evidence came to light.

“At this point right now, we have exhausted all the evidence, but with that said in a hour or tomorrow we might get more evidence that might point the finger back to Padgett or to someone else,” Nisleit said.

Capturing the person who did these acts “Priority 1” for the police department, Nisleit said, adding that investigators continue to believe the person depicted in video footage is the perpetrator.