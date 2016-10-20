Judge Bashed For Sentencing Man Who Admitted Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter To 60 Days In Jail

The judge wrote a letter defending the sentence for the convicted rapist — who could have faced up to 100 years in prison.

A Montana father convicted this month of raping his 12-year-old daughter will spend just 43 days in jail for the crime. Now the judge, who could have sentenced the man to up to 100 years in prison, has come under fire for letting him off easy.



On Oct. 4, Valley County District Judge John McKeon sentenced the 40-year-old convicted rapist, who BuzzFeed News is choosing not to name in order to protect the victim's privacy, to 30 years in prison but suspended each year of the sentence. Instead, the judge ordered the man to serve 60 days in jail, with a credit of 17 days already served, and register as a sex offender.

That sentence is not the deal that prosecutors laid out in a plea agreement agreed to by the man.

Deputy Valley County Attorney Dylan Jensen asked the court to sentence the man to 100 years in prison with 75 years suspended. He would spend 25 years in prison, aligning with Montana’s state sentencing guidelines. In the plea agreement, the man admitted to raping his daughter one time in exchange for charges on two other counts of rape being dropped.

“A father repeatedly raped his 12-year-old daughter,” Jensen said during the sentencing hearing.

The Glasgow Courier reports that the man’s wife walked in on him and his daughter during one of the assaults.

The man’s attorney, public defender Casey Moore, argued there was more than one way to hold him accountable in this case.

“I’m not asking that he be given a slap on the wrist,” Moore said. “He did spend 17 days in jail and he did lose his job.” The attorney added that he will be “on supervision for the rest of his life.”

Michael Sullivan, a licensed clinical social worker, testified at the sentencing that he believed the man would benefit from programs in the community designed to rehabilitate him. Sullivan added that he believed that the man was a low risk for recidivism in the future.