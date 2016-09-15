Grandma Photographed By Police Passed Out From Overdose With Child In Car Gets Six Months In Jail

Woman pictured in viral police photos gets the maximum sentence for crimes related to alleged heroin overdose in a car with a child present.

The woman, photographed by police passed out in a car allegedly overdosed on heroin while her grandson sat in the backseat, was found guilty of child endangerment and other crimes today in Ohio state court.



Rhonda Pasek, 50, pleaded no contest Thursday to the charges and received the maximum sentence —180 days in the Columbiana County jail.

Her boyfriend and the driver of the car, James Acord, was sentenced to 360 days in jail after pleading guilty last week.

Last Friday, police in East Liverpool, Ohio, posted two graphic photos on Facebook showing the couple overdosing on drugs in the front seat of a car while the 4-year-old child sat in the backseat.