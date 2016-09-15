Grandma Photographed By Police Passed Out From Overdose With Child In Car Gets Six Months In Jail
Woman pictured in viral police photos gets the maximum sentence for crimes related to alleged heroin overdose in a car with a child present.
The woman, photographed by police passed out in a car allegedly overdosed on heroin while her grandson sat in the backseat, was found guilty of child endangerment and other crimes today in Ohio state court.
Rhonda Pasek, 50, pleaded no contest Thursday to the charges and received the maximum sentence —180 days in the Columbiana County jail.
Her boyfriend and the driver of the car, James Acord, was sentenced to 360 days in jail after pleading guilty last week.
Last Friday, police in East Liverpool, Ohio, posted two graphic photos on Facebook showing the couple overdosing on drugs in the front seat of a car while the 4-year-old child sat in the backseat.
The photos garnered a huge response from the community and went viral around the World. The post has been shared roughly 28,000 times on Facebook.
“We feel it necessary to show the other side of this horrible drug. We feel we need to be a voice for the children caught up in this horrible mess,” the post states. “This child can’t speak for himself but we are hopeful his story can convince another user to think twice about injecting this poison while having a child in their custody.”
The child has since been placed in the care of his great aunt and great uncle, who live in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, an attorney representing the child’s great-grandparents told NBC News.
Watch the complete hearing for Rhonda Pasek
-
Michael Hayes is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Mike Hayes at mike@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.