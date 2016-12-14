Family Of Cyberbullied Teen Who Killed Herself Says Online Harassment Won't Stop

Weeks after Brandy Vela's death, her family says they continue to see an onslaught of abusive posts about the 18-year-old on fake Facebook accounts.

The family of Brandy Vela, a Texas teenager who committed suicide in front of them last month after relentless anonymous cyberbullying, told KHOU the online harassment has persisted from mysterious fake Facebook accounts in the weeks since the 18-year-old’s death.



Vela’s father, Raul, told KHOU that he continues to see fake Facebook pages appear online with Brandy’s name and "pictures of somebody shooting themselves, a picture of a pig with her face on it." And when they're flagged and removed, more just pop up in their place.

Asked about these fake accounts, a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News it responds to legitimate law enforcement requests but doesn't discuss specific cases.



On Nov. 29, members of Brandy Vela's raced home after receiving urgent messages from the 18-year-old saying that she had decided to kill herself. Inside the house, Raul Vela found Brandy in her room with a gun to her chest.

"I was almost certain that I could persuade her to put that gun down," Raul Vela told KHOU after the shooting. He said Brandy told him to turn around before pulling the trigger.



“I can’t do this anymore,” Brandy said before taking her life, according to her sister, Jackie Vela. “I’m tired. I’ve come too far not to do it.”

According to the Texas City Police Department, Brandy Vela was transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.