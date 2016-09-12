Dylann Roof's Attorneys Argue Death Penalty Clashes With Religious Freedoms Of Prospective Jurors

Attorneys for the accused Charleston church shooter argue that forcing potential jurors to say they would impose the death penalty violates their religious freedoms.

Attorneys for the man accused of killing nine black members of a historic South Carolina church expanded their argument opposing the death penalty on Monday, asserting it violates the religious freedoms of prospective jurors.

The attorneys for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof argue that asking potential jurors to state they are capable of imposing a death sentence "cannot be justified as having a legitimate secular purpose when it functions to skew the jury in favor of conviction" and encourages judges and prosecutors "to interrogate private citizens about their religious beliefs."

The court filing was an answer to the government's argument against Roof’s motion to strike the death penalty as a possible punishment in the federal case, which is set to start jury selection this month.

