Two People Have Been Charged After A Cyberbullied Teen Killed Herself In Front Of Her Family

Brandy Vela's ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend have been arrested and charged in connection with the 18-year-old's suicide last year.

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Texas teen Brandy Vela, who killed herself in front of her family in November after relentless cyber bullying, Texas City Police announced Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old Karinthya Sanchez, who police say is in a relationship with Vela’s ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Andres Arturo Villagomez, is charged with felony stalking and online impersonation and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Villagomez is charged with unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, a misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in jail.

“Detectives on this case worked tirelessly to identify two suspects that were behind the harassment,” Texas City Police said in a statement in announcing the charges.

On Nov. 29, 2016, members of Brandy Vela’s family raced home after receiving urgent messages from the 18-year-old saying that she had decided to kill herself.

Inside the house, Raul Vela found his daughter in her room with a gun to her chest.

“I was almost certain that I could persuade her to put that gun down,” Raul Vela told local station KHOU after the shooting. He said Brandy told him to turn around before pulling the trigger.

“I can’t do this anymore,” Brandy said before taking her life, according to her sister, Jackie Vela. “I’m tired. I’ve come too far not to do it.”

Vela was transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest.