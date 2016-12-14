Charleston Church Shooting Survivor Bravely Called 911 While Dylann Roof Was Still Inside

An Emanuel AME shooting survivor was the last witness to testify at the death penalty trial for white supremacist Dylann Roof. Hear the complete 911 call [WARNING: disturbing content] .

Prosecutors in the Charleston church shooting trial rested their case Wednesday after calling a survivor of the attack, Polly Sheppard, to testify. Sheppard took the stand as government attorneys played the horrific 911 call she placed while hiding under a table inside the church’s fellowship hall that night.

"He's coming, he's coming, he coming,” Sheppard can be heard on tape telling the 911 dispatcher.

The recording revealed to the jury, spectators in the courtroom, and reporters tweeting out the transcript that Sheppard had placed the call while Roof was still inside the church. On the call, she described him to the dispatcher as "a 21-year-old white dude."

“He's got [the gun] in his hand. He’s reloading,” she told the dispatcher, who urged her to stay as quiet as she possibly could.

At one point the dispatcher asked her whether she could lock the doors of the church. “I can’t move while he’s here,” Sheppard replied.

Sheppard testified that she placed the call with the phone of Ethel Lance, one of the slain victims. She said that the first time she tried to call she misdialed. After she got through, she relayed to the dispatcher the carnage inside the hall. "He shot the pastor. He shot all the men in the church. Please come right away,” she said.