Baltimore Cop Facing Most Serious Charges In Freddie Gray Case Goes On Trial This Week

Officer Caesar Goodson is charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 30 years in prison for the death of Freddie Gray.

The Baltimore cop who drove the van that Freddie Gray rode in when he suffered a fatal spinal injury was granted a bench trial by a Baltimore court.

Of the six cops on trial in the death of Freddie Gray, Officer Caesar Goodson is facing the most serious charges: Second-degree murder and assault; if convicted, the 46-year-old Goodson could be sentenced to as many as 30 years in jail. In a bench trial, it is the judge that hands down the verdict as opposed to a jury.

When Gray was arrested on April 12, 2015, he was loaded into Goodson's van where officers failed to secure Gray, who was handcuffed, with a seat belt. The van then made six stops along the way to the Western District station. Gray was injured sometime during the van ride and died about a week later from a snapped spinal cord, according to the coroner.

Prosecutors are expected to argue that as the van driver it was Goodson's responsibility to make sure that Gray was secure in the back van before transporting him from the scene of the arrest.

Goodson's trial will be the third case heard since charges were announced against the officers involved in the Gray arrest. The first two cases ended in a mistrial and an acquittal.