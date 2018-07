And Now A Timeline Of White House Officials' Many Contradictions On The Mike Flynn Scandal

Let's recap quickly: White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned — or been forced to resign, depending on who you're listening to — amid a scandal where he spoke with the Russian ambassador about sanctions in December, before President Trump took office, then misled the vice president about those conversations.

Flynn's resignation letter was handed to Trump on Feb. 13. The next day, White House press secretary Sean Spicer faced a barrage of questions about Flynn and the lead-up to his leaving office, and contradicted earlier statements by White House personnel — including Trump himself.

So here’s the timeline of events in the Flynn saga as the public learned about them, where some contradictions are apparent, followed later by the many contradictions that became clear on Tuesday. Warning: It is dang confusing.

SUNDAY, JAN. 15: Vice President Mike Pence goes on Face the Nation and says Flynn’s conversation with the Russian ambassador was just a friendly chat.

“I talked to Lt. Gen. Flynn about that conversation and actually was initiated on Christmas Day he had sent a text to the Russian ambassador to express not only Christmas wishes but sympathy for the loss of life in the airplane crash that took place,” Pence said.

Pence said he had personally spoken to Flynn, who assured him the conversation was an informal chat.

“It was strictly coincidental that they had a conversation,” Pence said on the show. "They did not discuss anything having to do with the United States’ decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia."