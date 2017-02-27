911 Audio Reveals Kansas Bar Shooter Believed He Killed Two Iranians

A bartender at an Applebee's restaurant in Missouri placed the call that led police to the suspect in a triple shooting at a Kansas bar.

After Adam Purinton allegedly shot three people inside a Kansas bar last week, killing one, the 51-year-old reportedly fled the scene and drove about 80 miles to an Applebee’s restaurant in Clinton, Missouri.



The restaurant proved to be an effective hideout for at least a short time until Purinton confided in a female bartender that he was on the run from the cops. After Purinton confessed, the bartender called 911, telling the dispatcher that Purinton believed he had “killed two Iranian people” in the attack.

“I need to report something,” the bartender told the 911 dispatcher, according to audio acquired by FOX4 KC.

“I'm a bartender at Applebee's and I had this guy come into the bar and he told me that he had done something really bad and he was on the run from the police, and he asked if he could stay with me and my husband and he wouldn't tell me what he did,” the 911 caller continued.

“I kept asking him. He said he would tell me if I agreed to let him stay with me. I finally got him to tell me and he said that he shot and killed two Iranian people in Olathe and I looked it up on the news and there was a shooting three hours ago.”