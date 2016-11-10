Officers In Mosul Aim To Shield Civilians, Not Bomb Indiscriminately As Trump Vowed

"We are the ones who will treat the casualties. We are the ones who will evacuate them. We will see the women and children hurt."

MOSUL, Iraq — As Donald Trump was declared the president-elect on Wednesday, a team of Iraqi special forces officers were calling in US-led airstrikes from a rooftop in Mosul.

The group of Iraqis were far more cautious about the lives of civilians caught up in the war with ISIS than Donald Trump has vowed to be when he takes charge as the next commander-in-chief.

Two US attack helicopters hovered overhead. A drone and an F-18 fighter jet circled the sky. But when an Iraqi colonel received an airstrike request from a commander on the ground ahead — to destroy a road they suspected would be used by an approaching car bomb — he canceled it because of the threat to civilians nearby. "The guys have accepted the risk, and they're going to block the road with whatever assets we have on the ground and hope for the best," said the colonel, Arkan, who wanted to be identified by first name only for security reasons.

His call was in line with US rules of engagement for the conflict designed to limit civilian casualties. These decisions put Iraqi forces at greater risk — and their overall push to protect civilian lives in Mosul has contributed to the battle's grinding pace.

Yet time and again over the course of the offensive, Iraqi commanders have painted this caution as a key part of their strategy. They say that winning Mosul with as little civilian suffering as possible is crucial to keeping the extremists from coming back. "Move slow and no bleeding," is how one commander leading the charge in Mosul, Maj. Salam Hussein, often describes his plan of attack.

"You don't want to be responsible for unnecessary deaths," Arkan said from the rooftop. "I'm here to defend them, not kill them. So if I have that open fire show it's not going to help. And keep in mind we have to rebuild whatever we destroy."