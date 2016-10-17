Inside The Battle To Take Back Mosul From ISIS

KHAZIR, Iraq — The long-awaited offensive to wrest Mosul from ISIS began early on Monday as Kurdish soldiers moved toward the militants down a dusty road.

Speculation had swirled for more than a year over the battle’s official start date, and political leaders spent months jostling for influence in the looming battle. Now, more than two years after ISIS seized Iraq's second-largest city, the advancing soldiers said they were eager for the chance to help take it back. “It feels good. We’re hoping it’s the end of them,” said Hazm Khaled, 33, as he prepared to drive a Humvee into the battle.

As the Kurdish soldiers advanced in a convoy on the Khazir front, from the east of Mosul, Iraqi soldiers were set to launch separate offensives south of the city. Airstrikes rumbled through the night and into the morning on Monday. Additional assaults on ISIS positions around Mosul promise to carry on throughout the week as part of a coordinated bid to surround the city. The Iraqi government has said that 45,000 of its troops will take part in the offensive.

Mosul, home to an estimated 1 million civilians, is the most important city ISIS holds. ISIS launched itself to international notoriety when it took the city in June 2014 — it defeated two Iraqi army divisions, seizing their US-supplied weapons, and then declared its caliphate. Given the city’s importance to the militants, some soldiers braced for a difficult fight. “This is not a conventional army. You can’t guess the outcome,” said one veteran officer in Iraq’s elite special forces from his base in northern Iraq earlier this week. “They’re counting on giving us hell in the first early stages of the operation so we lose the will to fight.”

Reached by phone in southern Turkey, a former ISIS commander who defected last year likewise said he expected the militants to battle hard to keep control of the city. "Mosul is the human and moral reservoir for ISIS, and the strategic link between Syria and Iraq, and they depend on Mosul," he said. "It has a great significance in the hearts of the fighters. They will fight fiercely."

Aid workers were braced for the coming of a new human tide, with many residents expected to flee the fighting, adding to an already dire humanitarian situation in the country. Doctors behind the front lines have set up a makeshift trauma center near Khazir in anticipation of casualties.